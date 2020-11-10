As the state faces a surge of COVID-19 cases not seen since the beginning of the pandemic, Gov. Kate Brown cautioned residents to heed mask and distancing mandates or risk overwhelming hospitals.
As Baker, Clackamas, Jackson, Malheur, Marion, Multnomah, Umatilla, Union and Washington counties begin a two-week pause on any kind of gatherings starting Wednesday, the governor urged residents to redouble their efforts to wear a mask, maintain a 6-foot physical distance and hand wash frequently to avoid straining hospitals.
It takes about two weeks from testing positive with COVID-19 to needing a hospital bed.
"Oregon is headed on the wrong road," Brown said Tuesday afternoon during a press briefing. "While we have plans to share beds and ventilators, if necessary, that needs to be the last resort.
"Every action we individually take from wearing a mask to staying home when you feel under the weather to truly limiting your social interactions can really make a huge difference."
On Tuesday, the Oregon Health Authority reported 771 new positive COVID-19 test results and three more people have died statewide. In Deschutes County, there were 30 new positive cases. One of the deaths reported on Tuesday was a 73-year-old Deschutes County man who tested positive on Oct. 31 and died on Monday, Nov 9, at St. Charles Bend.
Dr. Jeff Absalon, St. Charles Health System chief physician executive, said he is concerned about the rising number of cases in Central Oregon. As the regional hospital for eight counties — Deschutes, Crook, Jefferson, Wheeler, Grant, Harney, Lake and Klamath — St. Charles Health System currently has 15 patients, two of whom are in the intensive care unit and one is on a ventilator.
"We saw a doubling of our inpatient cases over the course of the past week," Absalon said. "We are at the same level of our highest amount of COVID-19 in patients as earlier in the pandemic. We're very concerned about what is happening."
As the weather turns colder and snow begins to accumulate, people are heading indoors, he said. The fear is that the virus will spread in these colder months, he said.
"We have the capacity at this time," Absalon said. "We're in an OK position right now."
While Central Oregon has more than enough capacity, Absalon said he doesn't want to get to the point where surge plans need to be put in place to accommodate COVID-19 cases. Those plans could entail using hallways and conference rooms should the hospital become full, or turning away elective surgeries or canceling surgeries altogether, he said.
In Oregon, there has been a 57% increase in hospitalization since Nov. 3, said Dr. Dana Hargunani, Oregon Health Authority chief medical officer. Some regional hospitals are already seeing explosive numbers of people requiring hospitalization, Hargunani said. In Josephine and Jackson counties there's been a 162% increase, and the metro Portland area saw a 57% increase in positive cases in the past week, she said.
"The trend is clear and very concerning and sadly the pace of death continues to march along with dozens of Oregonians lost each week," Hargunani said.
Since the H1N1 pandemic in 2010, the state has worked to create a network of regions to help hospitals from becoming overwhelmed and not having enough resources.
"A key feature of this system is it allows patient admissions to get spread out in the region if capacity is strained," Hargunani said.
