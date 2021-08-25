St. Charles Health System will soon get a burst of nurses, paramedics and other health care professionals to help staffers respond to the surge of COVID-19 patients.
Up to 500 crisis team members are being sent across Oregon — to St. Charles Bend and Redmond, facilities in Southern Oregon and to long-term care facilities statewide — under a contract that Gov. Kate Brown signed Wednesday with Jogan Health Solutions.
Brown also will be contracting with AMN Healthcare for an additional 60 nurses and clinical workers who will be deployed statewide to help in the care of rising COVID-19 cases.
On Wednesday, St. Charles Bend had 72 COVID-19 patients with 14 in intensive care who were all on respirators. St. Charles Bend has 24 intensive care beds.
Oregon Health Authority reported 1,080 hospitalizations for COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon. There were fewer than 50 intensive care unit beds available on Wednesday.
Most of the hospitalized patients are unvaccinated.
The hospital asked for 58 acute care nurses, 76 critical care nurses, nine emergency department nurses, five respiratory therapists and 46 certified nursing assistants, said Lisa Goodman, St. Charles Health System spokeswoman.
It is unknown if the request will be fulfilled or how long they'll stay, as the crisis teams can be redeployed to other areas, Goodman said.
"We're relieved to hear we are likely getting staffing reinforcements at the bedside, especially on a day when our number of hospitalized COVID patients has reached a concerning new high of 72," Dr. Jeff Absalon, St. Charles chief physician executive, said in an email. "Our system only has as much elasticity as it does staff."
The nursing help, combined with the support work being done by the Oregon National Guard members who arrived late last week, will help staffers slammed by COVID-19, said Scott Palmer, director of communications at the Oregon Nurses Association, which represents the nurses and technicians at St. Charles Health System.
"Any help is welcome as this crisis evolves over the next couple of weeks," Palmer said. "We have to assume the governor and the state are bringing in experienced, trained professionals."
The teams will be supported by up to 300 registered nurses in medical-surgical, emergency departments and critical care, according to the governor. In addition, 10 emergency teams will head to long-term care facilities around the state.
Oregon reimposed its indoor mask mandates on Aug. 13. Starting Friday, masks will be required outdoors in places where a 6-foot physical distance can't be maintained. Both are imposed to stem the surge of cases caused by the highly contagious delta variant.
"This is a much-needed infusion of qualified medical personnel that can help us get through this critical time in the CVOID-19 pandemic," Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen said in a prepared statement. "These crisis teams will be completely re-deployable."
