Gov. Kate Brown Friday morning ordered most state workers to immediately begin wearing masks indoors at state facilities and to require visitors to also mask up.
The mask requirement is regardless of an individual's vaccination status.
The action was the first based on new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that were reported Thursday night and made public Friday showing the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19 was much more widespread than first thought.
Brown's action did not did not shift the current state policy of suggesting indoor mask use by residents across the state. It is a voluntary decision, the Oregon Health Authority has said.
Brown did not change her June 30 order turning over public health decisions to counties.
Since that time, cases and hospitalizations in areas with low vaccination levels and high infections have spiked. Many hospitals outside of the Portland metro area have reported running out of intensive care unit beds. The number of ventilators in use for COVID-19 patients doubled to 41 since last week.
"The science and data are clear: the Delta variant is spreading in our communities and is more contagious," Brown said in a statement with the order for state workers. "This mask requirement will protect Oregonians, many of whom have been on the frontlines of the pandemic and who continue to provide essential services to Oregonians.
"We also must protect everyone — both agency employees and community members who visit state agencies for information, services, and resources. This new guidance accomplishes both."
(1) comment
Where was this posted? there isn't any information on the Governor's page.
