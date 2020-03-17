Oregon public schools will remain closed for an additional four weeks, through April 28, in order to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday afternoon.
Schools will now be closed to Oregon public students to six weeks.
During the closure, school districts must provide supplemental services to students, such as meals, as well as child care for essential health care providers and first responders, according to an executive order from Brown.
School districts must also continue to give students supplemental education and learning services through methods like independent study, according to the executive order. It did not specify if schools had to use online, remote learning techniques.
School districts must pay all regular employees during the closure, the executive order states.
“I do not take the decision to extend school closures lightly,” Brown said in a press release from her office. “This will have real impacts on Oregon’s students, parents, and educators. But we must act now to flatten the curve and slow the rate of COVID-19 transmission in Oregon, otherwise we face a higher strain on our medical system and greater loss of life to this disease.”
Shay Mikalson and Mike McIntosh, superintendents of Bend-La Pine Schools and Redmond School District, respectively, did not immediately respond for comment.
