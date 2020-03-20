Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Friday directed all Oregonians to stay home unless absolutely necessary but wouldn’t commit to whether an order would be issued by the state to that effect.
“I am directing Oregonians tonight to stay home and stay healthy,” she said at the end of a hastily convened press conference with Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Multnomah County Chairwoman Deborah Kafoury. Brown called the directive, aimed at slowing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, “both an order and a public awareness campaign.”
When pressed by reporters, Brown would not commit to a statewide executive order mandating residents stay at home, but said several other orders could be issued Monday directed at housing issues and at consumer-facing businesses that can’t put social distancing measures in place, such as theaters and gyms.
Brown’s announcement came at the end of a trying several weeks in which the growing coronavirus pandemic has shuttered schools, reduced all bars and restaurants to takeout service only and, late this week, caused the governors of states — including California and New York — to mandate stay-at-home policies except for essential services.
“We all see that the storm is coming, but we still have time to change its course,” Brown said. “Social distancing done well and done early saves lives. We have agreed on a plan that is both an order and public awareness campaign called ‘stay home stay healthy.’”
Wheeler said Portland could issue its own city-wide order for residents to stay home as soon as Monday. But Brown and Kafoury wouldn’t commit to similar orders on a state or county basis.
“This is not a lockdown. This will be a stay at home unless it’s absolutely necessary order,” Wheeler said.
Brown and Wheeler said going to the grocery store, pharmacy, to care for an elderly relative, essential employment activities and outdoor recreation, including walking, cycling and hiking would be allowed, but people must maintain a 6-foot distance from those not part of their immediate household. Group sports and games should not be played.
Brown said details on emerging orders would be worked on over the weekend and more would be announced Monday. She urged Oregonians to individually make the right decision by using social distancing measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus that has now killed three Oregonians and infected at least 114.
“We are truly all in this together,” she said. “Your actions right now mean the difference between life and death for yourself and others. None of this is easy but there is still time for all of us to make a difference.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.