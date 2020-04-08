Oregon's schools will remain closed until next school year, at the earliest.
Gov. Kate Brown announced this decision at a press conference Wednesday afternoon, saying that keeping schools closed will help protect the health of students, teachers and other school staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I know our students are extremely disappointed they are missing classes, proms and graduation ceremonies," Brown said. "But the best thing we can do for the health of our children and the health of our educators across the state ... is to close schools for the remainder of the school year."
Schools have been closed since the governor ordered them shuttered starting March 13. Brown originally planned to re-open them statewide April 28.
Brown also announced Wednesday that high school seniors who were on track to graduate will still earn their diplomas. Any senior who was earning a passing grade in a class before the March school closure will receive a passing designation for that class, she said.
For students who were failing their final classes, their school districts will provide them with opportunities to earn those remaining credits, Brown said.
“I refuse to punish students … because they couldn’t attend classes for a little over two months," she said.
Colt Gill, head of the Oregon Department of Education, added that school districts will do everything in their power to help seniors earn their final credits, as well as give them remote assistance in completing college applications or scholarship forms if needed.
“This year’s seniors, we want them to know one thing: we believe in them, Gov. Brown believes in them, their teachers believe in them," Gill said during the press conference. "We know they can succeed."
Oregon school districts are being asked to reschedule graduation ceremonies and other similar events, such as baccalaureates and senior trips, until social distancing orders can be lifted, Gill said. But the state still wants districts to celebrate graduating seniors in some fashion this summer, even if it's online, he said.
Seniors who have already been admitted to Oregon's public universities won't have their admittance revoked, as long as they earn a diploma, Brown said.
The state education department's next step is to ensure that younger high school students won't be held back due to the school closures, Gill said.
Brown and Gill repeatedly praised families, students and school staff for their resilience during the COVID-19 school closures.
"I know how much you love your students, and how much you love teaching," Brown said to Oregon teachers. "I honor your creativity and public service during this time."
Washington and California, along with 13 other states, have either ordered or recommended that schools close as of Tuesday evening, according to Education Week.
In an email sent to parents shortly after Brown's announcement, Bend-La Pine Schools Superintendent Shay Mikalson reassured families that the school district would continue to serve students during the extended school closure.
"This experience is testing all of us, but it also serves as a strong reminder that we are a resilient community," he wrote. "There is no place I would rather call home."
Mikalson could not be reached for comment as of Wednesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.