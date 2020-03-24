The nonprofit, which funds its jobs-services programs by reselling donated items, had kept its outlets open while trying to adhere to official social-distancing measures meant to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Goodwill public-relations manager Dale Emanuel said the organization had been “struggling hour by hour” to make it work.
Emanuel said Goodwill is working out how to continue its mission by “telephonically helping people connect with jobs.”
Right now, with Goodwill’s entire public-facing operation shut down, there is no way for people to donate items. Emanuel said people should hold onto possessions they’d like to donate — or to try using alternatives like Nextdoor to find a good home for particular items. She encouraged donors to not leave items outside Goodwill outlets.
— Bulletin wire report
