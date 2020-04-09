Business
CentralOregonSOS.com is providing resource links for companies and employees of the community.
COVID-19 is triggering thousands of job losses while creating demand in other areas. Fred Meyer, Safeway-Albertsons and Amazon are all struggling to keep up with customer demand.
For job opportunities in Oregon, go to oregon.gov/jobs
For job opportunities with Amazon, go to amazon.jobs
If you need unemployment benefits, you find information on how to do that at oregon.gov
Unemployment insurance is available for most workers who lose their jobs. If you’re temporarily laid off, you may still qualify.
If you need help paying bills or groceries, Deschutes County has a comprehensive list on its website for who to contact.
Small businesses economically impacted by COVID-19 may qualify for assistance through the U.S. Small Business Association. See disasterloan.sba.gov/ela for details and to apply.
Coronavirus resources for businesses can be found at oregon4biz.com/Coronavirus-Information/
Central Oregon Community College’s Small Business Development Center is offering free virtual assistance as companies navigate the COVID-19 economic landscape. Call 541-383-7290 or email sbdc@cocc.edu for an appointment.
COVID-19 Toolkit from Travel Oregon offers information and resources for hospitality and travel related businesses throughout the state. Visit industry.traveloregon.com
Food
Children under the age of 18 can receive free pre-packaged meals from Central Oregon school districts. For times and locations please visit:
Bend-La Pine schools, bend.k12.or.us
Crook County schools, crookcounty.k12.or.us
Jefferson County schools, jscd.k12.or.us
Redmond schools, redmond.k12.or.us
Sisters schools, ssd6.org/covid19
Great Harvest Bread Co. will offer free loaves of bread to anyone in need. Visit the Downtown Bend location at 835 NW Bond St., Suite 1 or call 541-389-2888 to pick up.
Jericho Road in Redmond is providing free meals, food-fill packs for students, rental assistance and emergency supplies. Call 541-699-2099
Oregon Food Bank offers a Food Bank Finder that can pinpoint based on users locations places to receive free groceries, meals, produce and other programs.
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), time limits have been suspended until the Secretary of Health and Human Services declares the COVID-19 state of emergency lifted. Visit ohp.oregon.gov to sign up.
The Village Baker is offering free sack lunches to children and youth dealing with food insecurities. Ask for the Kid’s Sack Lunch at the bakery located at 1470 SW Knoll Ave., Bend or call 541-318-1054. Visit villagebakerbend.com for more information
Health
Central Oregon’s Crisis Resource Directory, developed by the Central Oregon Health Council, features a list available resources by category and by town. Visit centraloregonresources.org to find out more or submit information for a resource.
Central Oregon Independent Practice Association is providing a list of resources for professional health care providers and more. Visit coipa.org/centraloregon-covid-19
COVID-19 nonemergency hotline is open 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Connect with a caregiver or county health professional. Call 541-699-5109.
Deschutes First Response Fund is dedicated to supporting first responders in Deschutes County through a GoFundMe account that will address their needs. Visit deschutesfirstresponse.org
Oregon Recovery Network provides Oregonians recovery resources including peer services, virtual meetings, financial resources and COVID-19 information. Visit oregonrecovernetwork.org
Mosaic Medical — Patient Information is available for Mosaic Medical patients across Central Oregon. Contact 541-383-3005 or mosaicmedical.org/blog/covid-19
Mosaic Medical — Medicaid/OHP Enrollment Phone Assistance is available to those who have had a change to their income and want to see if they qualify for the Oregon Health Plan. Contact 541-383-3005.
St. Charles Health System — Patient Information is available for patients of St. Charles regarding COVID-19. Contact 541-382-4321 or stcharleshealthcare.org/covid-19
Legal Assistance
The Oregon Department of Justice urges Oregonians to report acts of hate or bias to the hotline 844-924-BIAS (2424).
The Oregon Price Gouging Hotline is available to report incidents of price hikes due to COVID-19 as well as other scams associated with the virus. Call 503-378-8442 or submit a tip online at doj.state.or.us.
Community groups
Deschutes United Way, in partnership with PacificSource Health Plans, is raising funds that will be donated to local community agencies. To donate visit deschutesunitedway.org
Mindful Listening and Support Cafe is a private Facebook group that promotes a safe space for those who need someone to talk to or to vent to; listeners are welcome to join and help without judgment or “fix it advice.” Contact j.mp/2wEZ0vN
Pandemic Partners — Bend on Facebook is a community group for those who need help running errands, picking up groceries, setting up technology and more can connect to others in the area who can assist. Posts are private to only those who have been added to the group, but anyone can join. Contact: j.mp/PandemicPartners
Pandemic Partners — Prineville on Facebook is a public community group for those in need in the Prineville area for those who need help. Contact facebook.com/groups/PandemicPartnersCrookCounty
Pandemic Partners — Redmond on Facebook is a community group for those in need in the Redmond area. Posts are visible to those not in the group, but you must be added in order to post or comment. Contact facebook.com/groups/PandemicPartnersRedmond
Pandemic Partners — Sisters on Facebook is a public community group for those in the Sisters area to connect and get help or help neighbors with errands and other basic tasks. Contact j.mp/PandemicPartnersSisters
Pandemic Partners — South Deschutes County is a public Facebook group focused on those living in the Sunriver, Three Rivers and La Pine areas to connect and help with basic errands and other requests. Contact facebook.com/groups/PandemicPartnersSouthDeschutesCounty
PNW Rural Action Network is a public Facebook group that posts resources for those in rural areas of the Northwest as well allow members to connect and discuss rural related topics. Contact facebook.com/groups/PNWRuralActionNetwork
Seniors
Council on Aging of Central Oregon and Meals on Wheels is seeking volunteers for a variety of positions. Contact: councilonaging.org or 541-678-5483.
Oregon Long-term Care Ombudsman Program seeks volunteers to advocate for elderly and disabled residents whose home is in nursing and care facilities, to ensure their rights and quality of care. Call 800-522-2602 or oltco.org.
Redmond Senior Center is seeking volunteer Meals on Wheels drivers to deliver meals to seniors in their own homes. Adopt a route as an individual or group. Training provided. Contact: Redmond Senior Center, 541-548-6325.
Children, Youth
and Education Services
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) needs volunteers to advocate for abused and neglected children in the court system. One child, one voice…you can be that voice. Contact: casaofcentraloregon.org or 541-389-1618 ext. 1.
Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office — Central Oregon Partnerships for Youth needs adult volunteers to mentor children of incarcerated parents. Training class provided. Contact: deschutes.org/copy, COPY@deschutes.org or 541-388-6651.
Meadowlark Independent Living Program, a residential treatment facility for teenage girls in Bend, is seeking adult volunteers to interact with the girls and assist with projects. Contact: Teal Buehler, 541-617-9576.
Mountainstar Family Relief Nursery, a local nonprofit serving vulnerable children and families to prevent child abuse and neglect, is seeking volunteers in Madras, Prineville and Bend. Various volunteer opportunities available including therapeutic classroom, special projects and more. Contact: volunteer@mtstar.org or 541-322-6820.
Redmond High School needs volunteer tutors for math and English. Contact: 541-923-4807.
Volunteer Central Oregon connects volunteers of all ages with hundreds of volunteer opportunities throughout Central Oregon, with an emphasis on volunteering for and by children and youth. Contact: VolunteerCentralOregon.org or call Better Together at 541-693-5678.
Animals and
environment
Bend Spay & Neuter Project helps animals in your community. Volunteer opportunities include trapping feral cats, helping at the clinic and fundraising. Contact: 541-617-1010 or hsco.org.
BrightSide Animal Center in Redmond is looking for help at their thrift store, and at the shelter training dogs, socializing cats, fostering kittens and puppies, helping with events and more. Contact: 541-923-0882 or volunteer@brightsideanimals.org.
Bureau of Land Management volunteer opportunities are available in recreation, range, wildlife, cultural and other areas. Get involved, take part in caring for your public lands! Contact: 541-416-6700.
Humane Society of Central Oregon has a variety of volunteer opportunities. These opportunities vary seasonally so please visit the website, hsco.org/volunteer for a complete list of volunteer needs. Contact: Billie Ameika, billie@hsco.org or 541-382-3537.
Humane Society of the Ochocos needs volunteers to walk dogs and promote adoptions. Contact: HSOVolunteerCoordinator@gmail.com or 541-447-7178.
Native Bird Care of Sisters needs volunteers to help rescue wild birds. This is a small, established avian rehabilitation facility needing help transporting birds, cleaning and disinfecting enclosures, flight cage maintenance and more. Contact: Elise at 541-728-8208 or nativebirdcare.org.
Ochoco National Forest needs volunteers for wilderness, visitor center and campground hosts, recreation, archaeology and other projects. Contact: fs.usda.gov or Paul Smith paulsmith@fs.fed.us or 541-416-6431.
Human Services
Abilitree needs volunteers for various programs, including mailroom operations, computer training and life skills instruction to support adults with developmental disabilities. Weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Contact: volunteer@abilitree.org, 541-388-8103 or abilitree.org.
Amnesty International needs volunteers to write letters on behalf of victims of human-rights violations. Contact: Philip Randall, 541-388-1793.
Bend Food Project, an ongoing food donation drive supplying local food pantries with a year-round supply of food, needs neighborhood coordinators who will help organize a small group of their neighbors to be food donors and then collect and transport the donated food to a drop-off point every two months. Contact: bendfoodproject.com.
Bethlehem Inn, a shelter serving men, women and families, needs help with meals and other projects. Contact: bethleheminn.org or 541-389-2820.
Center for Compassionate Living offers workshops, classes and practice groups on compassionate communication. Creative volunteer projects include marketing, event planning and office help. Contact: compassionatecenter.org or Beth Hansen, 541-923-6677.
Family Kitchen needs volunteers to provide hot meals to the homeless and those in need. Contact: 541-760-5677 or familykitchen.org.
Family Resource Center needs volunteers for office support, library support, telephone information and referral for parent and family services. Training is provided. Contact: 541-389-5468.
The Giving Plate, a nonprofit food pantry, is seeking volunteers for a wide variety of opportunities for both individuals and groups. Contact Ranae Staley, thegivingplateinc@gmail.com, 541-797-6883 or thegivingplate.org.
Human Dignity Coalition needs volunteers to work on social justice issues including equal rights for people with disabilities, sexual and gender minorities, and racial and immigrant rights. Contact: 541-385-3320.
Hunger Prevention Coalition supports meal sites, food delivery and pantries throughout Central Oregon. Contact 541-633-0854 to see how you can help.
La Pine Community Kitchen is looking for volunteers to help with preparing and serving hot lunches Monday through Friday. Hours and days are flexible. A food service card is helpful but not necessary. Contact: 541-536-1312 lapinecommunitykitchen.org.
NeighborImpact invites volunteers to help the disadvantaged in their community through food collection, Head Start and special events. Contact: 541-548-2380 or neighborimpact.org.
Redemption House Ministries, a faith-based shelter, remains open in Prineville for men and women. Tents and sleeping bag donations are needed. Contact 541-362-5642 or prinevilleredemptionhouse.com.
Saving Grace needs volunteers for general office assistance and to work with survivors of domestic violence and rape. Training provided. Contact: 541-382-9227 or saving-grace.org.
SCORE is seeking mentors to help small businesses start, grow and succeed with “been there ... done that” experience. Put your knowledge to work! Contact: 541-316-0662 or centraloregon.score.org.
Soroptimist International of Bend, an organization that grants local educational awards and assists with volunteer time and financial contributions to help meet the needs of Bethlehem Inn, Grandma’s House, Nancy’s House, Saving Grace, Deschutes Department of Human Services and more, is in need of volunteers. Contact: sibend.org, president@sibend.org or 503-519-5051.
St. Vincent De Paul Social Services needs volunteers to do interviews, work as receptionist and fill food boxes. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Contact: 541-389-6643.
Miscellany
Central Oregon Locavore, a nonprofit organization supporting local food and farmers for the health of the community and environment, needs volunteers in the marketplace and to manage educational and outreach programs. Contact: Nicolle Timm info@centraloregonlocavore.org.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Some of these opportunities may be on hold as facilities and organizations are closing due to concerns from the novel coronavirus. Consider donating if volunteering is not possible at this time. If opportunities, especially those related to assistance with COVID-19 are not listed, please email mwhittle@bendbulletin.com or call 541-383-0304 with the details.
