- China’s state-run media said hospitals in Wuhan, the original epicenter of the disaster, no longer have any COVID-19 patients, after a crisis in which the city recorded nearly 3,900 deaths.
- Spain let children go outside and play Sunday for the first time in six weeks as European countries methodically worked to ease their lockdowns and reopen their economies.
- In the United States, governors moved at differing speeds: While governors in states like hard-hit New York and Michigan are keeping stay-at-home restrictions in place until at least mid-May, their counterparts in places such as Georgia, Oklahoma and Alaska are allowing certain businesses to reopen. And churches in Montana began holding in-person services again Sunday.
- White House coronavirus task force coordinator Deborah Birx said Sunday social distancing will continue through the summer, as confirmed cases in the United States near 1 million. Birx said the country needed to have a “breakthrough” in testing for antigens — molecules or molecular structures that trigger an immune response — to get on track for normalcy. She expressed optimism that the United States would recover more quickly than earlier global data suggested.
- The official death toll from the virus topped 200,000 worldwide, with over 2.9 million confirmed infections, though the real figures are believed to be much higher, in part because of inadequate testing and differences in counting the dead. Italy,
- A group of 25 Dutch high school students with little sailing experience ended a trans-Atlantic voyage Sunday that was forced on them by coronavirus restrictions. The children — ages 14 to 17, watched over by 12 experienced crew members and three teachers, and greeted by relieved parents at the end — were on an educational cruise of the Caribbean when the pandemic forced them to radically change their plans for returning home in March. Instead of flying back from Cuba as originally planned, the crew and students stocked up on supplies and warm clothes and set sail for the northern Dutch port of Harlingen, a five-week voyage.
