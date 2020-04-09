BEAT Children’s Theatre executive director Bree Beal is — like most of you reading this — spending a lot of time at home these days. Since the nonprofit theater she directs is dark, Beal has been applying her skills with sets and props to something smaller than youth theater: shadow puppets.
“We reached out to some of our teachers and directors to say, ‘Hey would you guys like to put little short videos on our Facebook page to put some ideas out there of theater games, projects, exercises or (other) things you can do if you want to keep theater in your life?’” she said. As Beal was compiling her own list of theatrical things to do during the downtime afforded by the coronavirus, she recalled her childhood curiosity about shadow puppets.
“I grew up absolutely loving puppets. It was my first theater love, and one of the things I’d always wanted to play with a little bit was shadow puppets,” she said. “This is the perfect time.”
As a newcomer to shadow puppetry, she viewed examples online, but the initial ideas for the puppets she made came from her partner, Stann Clare — or rather, his grandkids.
“A lot of the inspiration for the characters we’ve chosen and the pieces that we made were because of his grandkids,” Beal said. “His little grandkids live on the East Coast, so who knows when he’ll get to see them again? So we’re trying to think of ways to stay in touch.”
Household items provided most of the tools she needed: The stage box is a cut-out cardboard box with white paper, tissue paper or white sheet taped to its front. A house lamp behind the stage provides the lighting.
“The puppets we’re making out of any thickness of cardboard that we can find around the house,” she said. (If you’re ordering a lot of online goods these days, you likely have cardboard around the house.) “I had a little packet of skewers that you would use to make kebabs, and we had some chopsticks. We took some wire coat hangers and cut them into lengths, and just tape them to the back to the pieces, and you’re off. That’s really all it takes.”
The only limit to character details is your level of ambition. Beal watched online tutorials to learn how to make jointed characters, so their limbs can be moved independently.
“They really aren’t that hard. I used a little hole punch and put a little metal brad in, and suddenly you have a joint,” she said. “Sometimes, it works, and sometimes it doesn’t, but it’s really fun to try.”
Beal said that when she teaches Shakespeare to her students, she talks to them about how he wrote through outbreaks of the bubonic plague, or black plague.
“When the black plague hit England, he was writing. They had to shut down all the theaters for years,” Beal said. “I always talk to them about all the things that happened in theater that came out of the plague. I was sort of chuckling and thinking, ‘Well, this is by far not so serious, and we’re not having to make the kinds of choices they had to make then, or face the kind of trauma that they faced then. But it will be interesting to see what comes out of this, and how it affects the things that we do. … It will be interesting to see what happens.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.