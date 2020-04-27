LOCAL RUNNING
Free virtual kids race offered
Bend Marathon race organizers are offering a free virtual kids run/race program to all Central Oregon youth 18 and under, according to a news release.
Distances include 5 kilometers, 10K, half-marathon and full marathon. Kids can do the event as a virtual “race,” running the distance all at once, or as a series of efforts. Every youth participant will receive a free Bend Marathon race medal after completion of the selected race distance.
The Bend Marathon kids program — designed to give youth a racing option during the COVID-19 pandemic — has already begun and will continue through May 31. All races are virtual and can be done on any day/time on whatever desired course or surface (sidewalk, grass, trail, gravel, treadmill). Suggestions for making a course, logging laps and nutrition are all available for free on the Bend Marathon Kids program page (bend-marathon.com/youth-running-program.html).
According to the release, the program is intended to be a community health benefit available to all Central Oregon youth and to help keep kids active during the loss of spring sports, running clubs, and other activities.
The program is helping to raise funds for the Family Access Network, and donations can be made through the registration website.
The sixth annul Bend Marathon and Half was scheduled for April 19, but was held as a virtual race experience due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information, visit www.bend-marathon.com.
—Bulletin staff report
