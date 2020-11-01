The Oregon Health Authority announced 524 newly diagnosed cases of COVID-19 Sunday, marking a record fourth day in a row that cases have exceeded the 500 mark. Officials also reported two new deaths.
Sunday’s case count follows 575 cases on Thursday, a single day record of 600 cases on Friday and 555 cases on Saturday.
The state’s rolling seven-day average of new known cases per day now stands at about 455. That’s also an all-time high.
The daily positive test rate wasn’t available for Sunday because state officials don’t report that information on weekends. But the rate for the past week — 7.9% — has been higher than at any point during the pandemic in Oregon. The positive test rate reflects the percentage of people who were tested and yielded positive test results for the novel coronavirus. Public health experts say a higher rate indicates a higher prevalence of the disease in the community.
