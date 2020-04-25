Bend High football coach Matt Craven jokes with his assistant coaches that high school football might revert to what it was like 50 years ago — when kids would show up in the middle of August, receive a helmet and start practicing.
A typical summer for a football player at Bend High, Summit and Mountain View is more like this:
Two weeks of spring camp before the school year ends; then a trip to a team camp shortly after school is out; followed by passing-league competitions and weight training multiple times a weeks through July.
And that is all before the teams can officially, and legally, hold organized team practices in August.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, many of those offseason activities have already been canceled or postponed.
In a sport like football, in which the game is broken up into individual plays — unlike soccer or basketball — preparing for a season with limited practices and preparation presents a number of issues. It limits the time that a team can work through its playbook and get physically prepared for the season.
“If that is the case, then you reduce your playbook, try to do some simple things, and out-execute teams that way,” said Craven.
A scroll through the Oregon School Activities Association Twitter feed this week shows a slew of retweets from multiple teams from schools around the state, tweeting a photo with the phrase “We Will Play Again.” Many of the tweets from team Twitter accounts include the caption “Today, tomorrow, next month, next year. #WeWillPlayAgain.”
While high school sports will not return today, tomorrow, or in a month, the next academic year is still in play — yet still in question. Should everything break the right way, four months from now, the season will kick off the final week of August.
But the threat of a canceled fall season still looms large. The precautions and regulations brought on by the coronavirus pandemic have left most all sports at all levels to cancel or postpone their seasons. Spring high school sports in Oregon have already been axed, and now a fall season does not seem all that guaranteed.
The OSAA Executive Board will hold a meeting on May 4, and one item on the agenda is dealing with the current impact of the coronavirus.
Waiting became a common theme before the cancellation of spring sports. Players are looking to coaches for answers, coaches to athletic directors, athletic directors to the OSAA, and the OSAA to Gov. Kate Brown. Many of the decisions regarding high school athletics are out of the hands of those who typically make those decisions.
“Kids are worried that they are going to lose their season, and I’m not going to believe that. I’m going to be an optimist,” said Mountain View football coach Brian Crum. “We are going to be socially responsible. We are going to be smart. And if we do those things, we will be able to return to normal. The key is to keep 14- to 17-year-olds motivated.”
While the NFL was frantically working to make sure it could hold its annual draft remotely over video conferences, high school coaches have to find creative ways to put together an offseason plan to make up for the potentially lost hours during the summer.
At Mountain View, Crum is holding video calls with his quarterbacks, going over game film from last season and suggesting ways to keep busy with video workouts that can be completed without weights or a gym.
“There is no excuse for not coming out of this stronger and a better athlete,” Crum said.
One of those vital pieces in preparation for the season is time in the weight room. And as much as getting stronger and faster helps a player build confidence, preventing injuries is just as important in a collision sport like football.
“I’m a real believer that players who lift hard tend not to have as many joint injuries,” Craven said. “And if you take away that preparation of lifting, I think it will create more joint issues. That’s my biggest concern.”
Yet, no team in the state can open its weight room, so no team will have an advantage.
“You don’t have teams in the (Willamette Valley) weight training together. At least you have an even playing field,” Crum said. “I tell the kids, ground was made for pushups and the road was made for running.”
With the uncertainty of when high school athletics will return to their normal operations, football programs — and other fall sports programs — will be tested on their malleability.
“What this (coronavirus) and what sports show us is that we have to be super flexible,” Crum said. “We might come back for two weeks at some point and then they say: ‘No, sorry, we aren’t as clear as we thought we were.’ And then we have to go back to being closed again.”
