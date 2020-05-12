Empty streets. Closed businesses. Families isolated at home.
Those are scenes of the COVID-19 pandemic in Bend. But they also describe how the city handled the flu pandemic of 1918.
Local historians see similarities between the pandemics. Both led to stay-at-home orders, residents wearing face masks and uncertainty about a cure.
“History does remind us that quarantine is the only reliable weapon that everyone has against the spread of infectious disease,” said Kelly Cannon-Miller, director of the Deschutes Historical Museum.
Modern medicine fights the symptoms of COVID-19. But without a vaccine to cure the virus, residents are self-isolating like they did more than a century ago.
Bend closed all public gatherings in October 1918, when the city confirmed its first case of the flu often called the Spanish flu. The city closed for eight weeks from Oct. 17 to Dec. 13, 1918.
“In 1918, quarantining was one of the only means of defense that the communities had,” Cannon-Miller said. “There were no cures. There were no vaccines. There were only products that they could use to ease symptoms or suffering.
Some people were apathetic to the 1918 stay-at-home order, but nobody protested like today because people knew first-hand how deadly the flu could be, Cannon-Miller said.
Residents heard about the first wave of the flu that spread around the world earlier in the year, before the second wave hit Bend in the fall.
The flu ultimately infected 500 million people worldwide and killed 20 million to 50 million people, according to historic records.
“Because the worst of it hit Deschutes County in the second wave, and knowledge of the first wave existed, no one messed around,” Cannon-Miller said.
Bend residents were also terrified witnessing neighbors and loved ones die within days of getting the flu. Bend had 36 flu deaths and Deschutes County had 44 deaths.
Many of the deceased were placed outside a hospital to be picked up by funeral directors, Cannon-Miller said.
“It was not uncommon for residents to see that,” she said.
A significant difference between COVID-19 and the Spanish flu is that the flu killed mostly healthy people in their 20s and 30s. Young people’s immune systems reacted so forcefully to the flu that it shut down their organs, Cannon-Miller said.
“To watch healthy 20 somethings die in a matter of days was shocking,” she said.
One of the more tragic deaths from the flu was Kathryn Grace Vandevert, a 28-year-old school teacher from a well-known family that homesteaded Central Oregon.
She died Nov. 4, 1918, and was buried on her family’s ranch.
A stained glass window in the First United Methodist Church in Bend is dedicated to Vandevert.
Another stained glass window honors a former pastor at the church, William Clyde Stewart, who died from the Spanish flu June 13, 1919, after providing medical care and ministry to many residents who had the disease.
“Those windows have definitely become even more meaningful to us as we go through this particular period in history,” said Jen Stuart, lead pastor at First United Methodist Church in Bend.
In 1918, the only hospital in Bend was on the bank of the Deschutes River near where the Pine Tavern restaurant is today. It only had room for about 25 patients at one time.
To treat the growing number of flu cases, the city transformed its athletic club into a makeshift emergency hospital that had room for 40 patients.
Bed sheets were hung on wires to create private rooms in the building, which is now home to the Boys and Girls Club of Bend.
James Donovan, a popular doctor in Bend at the time, was appointed to oversee the emergency hospital. Hundreds of flu patients received medical care during the eight weeks the hospital was in use.
In a radio interview from 1953, Donovan described his experience during the flu pandemic.
He recalled how fast the flu spread through the town. He compared it to a cyclone.
“You would be feeling all right today and tomorrow you were down with that flu,” he said.
Doctors were using oils and other unproven medicines to treat patients, Donovan said.
“We were using moonshine whiskey in some cases,” he said. “That’s about all we had to use.”
Donovan said the whole community pitched in to help each other. Neighbors, teachers and store owners volunteered at the emergency hospital, he said.
“Everybody did a wonderful job,” Donovan said. “No one was ever paid a cent for it, but they had the pleasure and happiness of knowing they have done a job well.”
