Nothing about the parking lots Friday along the Deschutes River would suggest a world is in the grips of a deadly pandemic.
Washington, California, Colorado, Wisconsin and Vermont were all represented by the license plates of vehicles parked at Riverbend and and Bend Whitewater Parks around midday.
The drivers and passengers of those vehicles flowed onto the river with coolers, inner tubes and stand-up paddleboards.
But the vast majority weren’t wearing face coverings to protect those around them from COVID-19 — even though the state requires masks be worn outdoors when social distancing can’t be maintained.
“They’re just on vacation from their cities,” said Olivia Curley, 17, an employee at the Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe rental trailer. “They’re kind of in the vacation mentality.”
Those river users weren’t alone: Nearly 40,000 people floated, paddled or otherwise used the Deschutes River in June, according to data from the Bend Park & Recreation District. Over the Fourth of July weekend the river saw over 17,000 users on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, including 7,000 on the holiday.
Since then, Central Oregon has seen a spike in COVID-19 caes, including the first pandemic-related deaths in Deschutes and Crook Counties and an outbreak in a Bend senior care facility.
Despite expert recommendations to stay home, the Deschutes River has been popular all summer, especially with tourists looking to escape their big-city quarantines. Now, Bend officials are responding with renewed calls for warnings against out-of-town visitors.
For Ella Frank, 18, those visitors bring concerns. Like Curley, she works at Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe in Riverbend Park, checking out and cleaning kayaks and paddleboards as she has for the past few summers.
“So many people from big cities,” she said. “It’s just kind of nerve wracking to think they could bring the coronavirus.”
Frank and her co-workers have noticed more people from farther away this summer. Many come from the western U.S., but some have come as far as New York and New Jersey, they said.
According to Bend Park & Recreation District spokesperson Julie Brown, the city’s been about as busy as recent summers — and the river has been no exception.
“Distancing with this level use is challenging,” Brown said in an email. “Encouraging voluntary compliance is our most effective tool and we ask for everyone’s help to maintain safety for the community.”
The park district shut down on-site inner tube rentals and encouraged distancing and mask use through signs and online. Brown says that most whitewater channel users have been complying with distance markings, too.
But distancing is a challenge when the river is busy with floaters, Brown said, and the district’s enforcement options are limited.
“Our hope is that the new statewide mandate on face coverings outdoors when distancing can’t be maintained will help park and trail users to see the impact of their actions and encourage responsible outdoor behavior,” Brown said.
Ashley Sajadi, 41, came from Portland Friday with her husband, Kamran, 42, and two kids. The family set up on the beach at the Whitewater Park away from other visitors and with masks stored in their bags. They felt comfortable.
“Here there’s just more space,” Ashley Sajadi said. “It just feels like there’s enough space for the people that are here.”
This was their second visit to Bend this month, a vacation from jam-packed Multnomah County, which has seen almost twice as many cases per 100,000 residents as Deschutes County. The two said they sometimes feel unsafe just going out to pick up food at home.
“I feel more distanced here than I do there,” Kamran Sajadi said.
As Central Oregon’s cases have risen, some Bend city leaders pushed back against the tourists that, in a normal year, drive the summertime economy.
On Wednesday, the Bend City Council voted 4-3 to reissue a travel advisory, which strongly discourages people from coming to Bend for anything other than essential travel through Labor Day weekend. A similar advisory was issued in March, but expired when the county entered Phase 2, said Mary Winters, the city’s attorney.
The vote came during a discussion about how the city should respond to the pandemic’s rise. City Councilor Bill Moseley said in the meeting that he felt Visit Bend, the city’s tourism marketing organization, made it too easy for people to plan a trip to Bend.
“It doesn’t seem like Visit Bend is doing enough,” Moseley said.
Moseley argued the advisory was a good way to temper the number of tourists while avoiding stricter regulatory policies that would impact businesses and the economy.
“We’re still going to get people floating the river, advisory order or not,” he said.
Visit Bend responded Thursday, saying it is “aggressively” using its marketing channels to urge personal safety.
“We fully support the reinstatement of travel restrictions, and we’re adding additional messaging to the website underscoring the importance of staying home and staying safe,” Visit Bend Communications Manager Tawna Fenske said in an email.
Moseley was joined by Councilors Justin Livingston, Gena Goodman-Campbell and Mayor Sally Russell in supporting the advisory. Councilors Bruce Abernethy, Chris Piper and Barb Campbell were opposed.
Councilors also discussed other local tools that could be used to curb cases, including establishing an earlier curfew of 10 p.m. for restaurants and bars and limiting the number of people who can rent a vacation rental, but no consensus was reached. A draft ordinance for a curfew is expected to be presented at the next City Council meeting Aug. 5.
