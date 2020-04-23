For the last month and counting, social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic has prevented coaches, trainers and yoga teachers from meeting in person with their clients and students in. But thanks to the technology of video conferencing apps such as Zoom, a number of Central Oregon trainers and yoga studios have soldiered on by hosting online classes.
Among the first yoga studios to adapt to the new way of doing business was Namaspa Yoga Community, which has locations in Bend and Redmond. Namaspa founder Suzie Newcome decided to close Namaspa’s west Bend and Redmond spaces on March 14 — three days ahead of Gov. Kate Brown’s order prohibiting groups of 25 or more from meeting.
“We closed two days ahead of the schools,” Newcome said. “I got up that morning and … I just had a feeling. I was like, ‘This just doesn’t feel right.’ When I saw that Juniper (Swim and Fitness) was closed, I said, ‘All right, we’re just going to close.’”
Newcome and the yoga center’s staff were prepared for the change, having developed a digital contingency plan weeks earlier. By 9:30 that morning, Namaspa hosted its first live online class, one of three that day.
The response to the school’s Zoom classes has been positive, with class attendance usually in the double digits, Newcome said. More daily classes have been added, with six or seven on the daily schedule, and a possibility of still more on the horizon. Namaspa also hosts a free, livestreaming meditation every morning on facebook.com/Namaspa.
While there have been occasional tech glitches, “people have been super understanding,” Newcome said. “People have been so grateful right from the very beginning. Like right when I made the decision to close, people were just so grateful and excited to … have a venue where they could practice.”
Local student Kristine Luque, a 7-year student of yoga at Namaspa, said the transition to its Zoom classes has been “immensely positive” in her life.
“Being able to not only continue to practice yoga with my studio teachers and members, but also SEE them has given my day a much needed routine and normalcy during a trying time,” said Luque, a health care worker in a pediatric clinic providing direct patient care. “Our days have gotten long and stressful over this last month. Being able to connect and join in a Zoom class at the end of the day has been most rewarding, and something I look forward to daily,” Luque said.
Her sentiments were echoed by other yoga students, some of whom suggested the variety of Zoom classes makes it easy to find one that fits their schedule.
“It has actually been easier for me to find the time to practice at home without going into the studio,” said Kerry Truell, a mother of two who said Zoom yoga classes have been a “lifesaver” as she attempts to balance work, life and homeschooling during the pandemic.
“It has reminded me to stay present in the midst of this storm,” Truell said. “It is also really fun seeing the faces of those in my community. Even though I am practicing at home alone, I don’t feel alone at all when we are connected.”
A few yoga students told GO! they’d stick with at least some online classes once real-world ones resume. Ulla Lundgren, co-owner of The Yoga Lab in Bend, said by email that her school will continue to offer some of its current Zoom classes after Brown’s order is lifted.
While the school is offering its Zoom classes at a reduced rate, some of its students whose incomes have remained stable are so appreciative they’ve continued to purchase full-price passes despite having the option of paying less.
“We are so grateful for the support of those individuals,” Lundgren said. “We can’t wait until The Yoga Lab and other businesses in Bend are up and running with their doors open. At the same time we are fully committed to social distancing and flattening — decreasing ‘the curve.’”
Flattening the curve, of course, refers to slowing down the spread of COVID-19 through social distancing — something that remains critical even as the ripening spring weather entices people outdoors.
Anne Linton of Linton Horner Coaching in Bend recommends playing it safe at home or in your yard “even though I know the weather’s nice, and the trails are pretty and it’s beautiful,” she said. “The reality is the virus is out there. We don’t have a lot of recorded cases. We’re lucky. We’re small, we’re isolated, we’re a relatively healthy community, but that does not mean we’re immune.”
Linton had a 20-year career as a physician, working in emergency medicine, orthopedics, psychiatry and addiction medicine before she began coaching with professional cyclists Chris Horner and Beth Ann Orton.
In addition to coaching cyclists and triathletes, Linton has been developing strength-training workouts requiring minimal props or equipment, “programs that require your body, maybe (an exercise) band or two, running in place, jumping jacks, that sort of thing,” she said.
Linton is in the process of putting together a workout app for personal strength-training. In the meantime, she’s offering help via free, in-home strength training, available via a form at lintonhornercoaching.com.
“You can do 30 to 45 minutes a day, and you can really get quite a good strength training,” Linton said. “In fact, a lot of the exercises I recommend are what you’re going to get from a physical therapist. You can do a lot at home.”
As for her bike and triathlon coaching, Linton has taken her usual outdoor rides indoors via Zwift, an app that allows for cycling and running with a virtual community.
“You shouldn’t ride (outside) in a group right now, and frankly, riding outside, unless you’re close to home, could also be dangerous, just for the fact that you could stress our EMS system and our healthcare system,” Linton said. “People are outside riding trails, not practicing social distancing. People might think I’m conservative, but I also have good friends from medical school that are practicing in New York City right now, and it’s not a pretty sight.”
For now, Namaspa student Theresa Conley is content to keep healthy with her daily Zoom yoga classes, which she’s attended every day over the past month.
“I’ve found it’s given me great structure for my days and a connection with a community that I am used to seeing,” Conley said. “I can jump on a class during my lunch break, which literally means going to the other side of the room where I have my yoga mat always ready to go.”
