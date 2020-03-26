Fishing has long been an activity in which people can, and often want to, keep their distance from each other.
So the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is encouraging anglers to get out and fish while maintaining social-distancing guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic, including avoiding groups of 10 or more and staying at least 6 feet away from others.
“Angling is a good opportunity to take advantage of during these circumstances,” said Brett Hodgson, a Bend-based fisheries biologist for the ODFW. “We encourage people to take advantage of that. But first and foremost is the social-distancing guidelines that the governor has issued. We don’t want anglers to concentrate in certain areas, so we’ve taken our stocking schedule offline. We don’t want people keeping an eye on when the hatchery trucks are going to show up and then a big group of people is concentrated in one spot.”
Most rivers and lakes in Central Oregon and across the state remain open to fishing. Access can be tricky in certain areas, though, as Oregon State Parks, U.S. Forest Service campgrounds and ODFW fish hatcheries have closed to the public.
Still, Hodgson noted, anglers can park at campgrounds, and at Forest Service trailheads, most of which remain open.
While the Fall River Fish Hatchery north of La Pine, a popular place to fish this time of year, is closed, anglers can still access the river at the area called the “tubes” and farther upstream.
In Crook County the Crooked River below Bowman Dam remains accessible.
But, Hodgson cautioned: “That’s kind of a dicey one. With the weather this past weekend, it was very crowded there and there were a lot of people taking advantage of the excellent angling opportunity. We’re not telling people not to go fishing, and I think the Crooked is a good destination, but keep your distance from folks.”
Bend fly fisherman Frank Turek, 70, said the Crooked is always popular this time of year.
“Most of the people I know go to the Crooked River because you can always count on a good day,” Turek said. “If it starts getting crowded, most of the people I know will leave and come back another day a little earlier. And here (in Central Oregon), we’re pretty spaced apart.”
Hodgson also noted that fishing opportunities and access should be good on the Middle Deschutes and the Metolius River.
Lakes and reservoirs are offering good angling chances as well, and Hodgson said Prineville, Ochoco and Haystack reservoirs are good bets in late March.
“Boat ramps are open and accessible at each of those,” he said. “Fishing oughta be really good there, particularly at Ochoco.”
While most lakes in Central Oregon are open to fishing year-round, when accessible, a few of them open to fishing this year on April 22, including Crane Prairie and Wickiup reservoirs and Odell Lake.
“Hopefully by April 22nd, things will have calmed down somewhat,” Hodgson said of the pandemic.
He added that ODFW employees are driving in separate vehicles to their destinations in the field during this era of social distancing.
“As an agency, we’re still trying to conduct some work and field activities and we’re not riding together in vehicles to maintain social distance,” Hodgson said, “and I would advise the public to do the same for their fishing spots.”
