Caregivers at St. Charles Health System will be the first in Deschutes County to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The first delivery of 975 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is expected to arrive Thursday in super-cold storage, -94 degrees below, to St. Charles Bend. Caregivers are not required to take the vaccine, although an internal survey showed that 90% of the medical professionals are ready to sign up, St. Charles Health System Dr. Cynthia Maree said at a Tuesday press conference.
"The vaccine is on its way," Maree said. "We're strongly encouraging our caregivers to get the vaccine but we cannot legally require them to do so."
Medical professionals from the hospital's four campuses will be going to the Bend facility to get the vaccine. A second dose needs to be issued 21 days after the first one.
Maree said that she hoped the hospitals' 4,500 employees can all be inoculated within the next couple of months. The community at large will be the last group to access a vaccine until this summer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In this first wave, medical professionals, particularly those in the emergency department and those caring for COVID-19 patients will be vaccinated. In addition, vaccines will go to the county to be issued to pharmacies that will inoculate people living in nursing homes and long-term care facilities.
Mosaic Medical, which is one of several Central Oregon facilities that are registered to participate in the vaccination administration, is awaiting its shipment, said Dr. Albert Noyes, Mosaic Medical director of pharmacy services.
"We anticipate availability of initial quantities of COVID-19 vaccine within the next few weeks," Noyes said. "This initial supply will be used according to the CDC's phased vaccination sequence."
Dr. Jeff Absalon, St. Charles Health System chief physician executive, called the vaccine the next phase of the pandemic.
"We have 32 patients today with COVID-19," Absalon said in the video press conference. "Four in the (intensive care unit) and three are on a ventilator. Our ICU is full. It's a dynamic process at a time when we see a lot of severe illness that requires a lot of hospitalizations. "
The announcement of the vaccine's arrival comes on the day that the Oregon Health Authority extended Deschutes County's extreme risk category ranking until after Christmas, a county official revealed Tuesday morning.
"We got notification today that our risk level is staying right where we're at for another two weeks," said Deschutes County Commissioner Tony Debone. "We're seeing our cases flattening out; hopefully it will stay that way and go down. It's day by day watching the numbers."
On Tuesday, Deschutes County reported 31 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Oregon Health Authority. Statewide there were 1,129 new cases and 54 deaths.
At the beginning of December, Gov. Kate Brown announced new metrics for rating a county's risk of COVID-19. She placed 25 of the 36 counties in the extreme risk category. Tuesday morning Gov.Brown updated the list adding four more counties to the extreme risk level effective Friday through New Year's Eve.
