One person from Jefferson County has tested positive for COVID-19, but is currently out of state, according to the county's public health department.
The resident is receiving care out of state as well, according to Jefferson County Public Health. No matter where a resident is currently, the county of residence is responsible for reporting the case, according to a public health statement.
This is the first case for the county.
The person has not been in Central Oregon during the infectious period, according to the county. Nor was the person hospitalized. No other details were released.
Fifty people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Deschutes County and one person in Crook County.
