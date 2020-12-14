The first shipments of the long-awaited coronavirus vaccine have arrived in Oregon, although officials don’t expect to begin inoculating any residents Monday.
The shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were expected to arrive at 10:30 a.m. Monday but instead came early, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
It’s not immediately clear when vaccinations will begin, although an agency spokesperson suggested it may be Wednesday.
Frontline healthcare workers will be the first to receive the vaccine. They will need a second dose three weeks later in order for the vaccine to offer its full protection. The vaccine is estimated to be about 95% effective.
Across the country on Monday, Americans in this first group began receiving immunizations. Among them, a critical care nurse in New York and workers at a medical center in Ohio.
On Sunday, a scientific review panel for Oregon, California, Washington and Nevada reviewed the data on the Pfizer vaccine and determined it was “safe and efficacious.”
Last week, a U.S. panel of scientists reviewed trial data and gave the vaccine its stamp of approval. The director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Robert Redfield, said Sunday he also recommends the vaccine. The federal Food and Drug Administration also granted the vaccine an emergency use authorization for people ages 16 and older.
Oregon officials expect 35,100 doses of the vaccine this week. By the end of December, Oregon could receive between 197,500 and 228,400 doses of both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, according to the Oregon Health Authority and the governor’s office.
There are more than 4.2 million residents statewide — and estimates of when everyone who wants a vaccine gets one range from summer to fall. It’s unknown precisely when children younger than 16 will get the OK to be inoculated. Scientists say more study is needed before giving the vaccine to younger children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.