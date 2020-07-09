Central Oregon recorded its first death of the COVID-19 pandemic, 17 weeks after the first case.
The 63-year-old Crook County woman, who may have traveled outside the area, became symptomatic on July 1 after coming in close contact with someone who had the virus. She died at her home and had no underlying medical conditions, according to information provided by the Oregon Health Authority.
She was Oregon's 225 death.
"What I was told is she had been out of the area and was self-isolating from other members of the family," said Prineville Mayor Steve Uffelman. "That's not collaborated information."
In the three counties, there are 391 cases of COVID-19 and 11,188 in Oregon. The Crook County woman is 1 of 6 people who died on Wednesday, bringing Oregon's deaths to 230 people.
Worldwide more than 11 million people have tested positive for the virus, and 545,481 have died, according to the World Health Organization.
Health officials have maintained that if people wear face coverings indoors, maintain a 6-foot physical distance, not gather in large groups and wash their hands frequently, they can contain the spread of the virus.
Of late there have been protests and barbecues and increased travel to and from Central Oregon.
"What scares me is the numbers in Central Oregon are bumping up," Uffelman said. "People have to respect the disease and recognize that it has no boundaries.
"It's up to the individuals to take care of themselves."
Prineville resident Rick Steber, who owns Rick Steber & Co. - Makers in Prineville, opened his business a week before the governor lifted her ban May 15 to enter Phase 1 of reopening. In early June, the governor allowed more businesses to open and to stay open longer with Phase 2.
Steber is organizing Prineville Daze Carnival July 17-18, a two-day carnival that includes arts and crafts, fortune tellers, photo booths, pony rides, music, sack races and calf roping.
Despite the news of the Crook County woman's death, Steber said, he's planning to continue with the event. He did agree to not hold face painting at the carnival because a 6-foot physical distance cannot be maintained.
"Every day there's a fatality on the road," Steber said. "I don't stop for that. It's just one of those things about life.
"It's a tragedy when anyone dies. None of them are preventable. We can't stop this."
Uffelman said the council and the city manager will get together soon to discuss the COVID-19 situation.
"I don't know if the government can mandate any more shutdowns," Uffelman said. "A lot of it is being ignored by public gatherings. You can't lock people up and throw away the key."
