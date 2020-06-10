Children in Central Oregon can finally play at park playgrounds after several months of closures due to COVID-19.
The Bend Park & Recreation District and Redmond Parks Division began reopening playgrounds on Tuesday after receiving approval from state authorities. Park visitors are asked to follow temporary rules while using playgrounds, including washing their hands before and after visiting a playground, maintaining 6 feet of distance between people and bringing sanitizer for personal use on any surfaces touched.
