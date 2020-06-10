Parks open
Buy Now

Six-year-old Ryder Summer makes his way across a set of bars while playing with his younger brother at Harmon Park in Bend on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

 Ryan Brennecke/The Bulletin

Children in Central Oregon can finally play at park playgrounds after several months of closures due to COVID-19.

The Bend Park & Recreation District and Redmond Parks Division began reopening playgrounds on Tuesday after receiving approval from state authorities. Park visitors are asked to follow temporary rules while using playgrounds, including washing their hands before and after visiting a playground, maintaining 6 feet of distance between people and bringing sanitizer for personal use on any surfaces touched.

Parks open
Buy Now

Bri Summer watches as her two boys Colton Summer, 4, left, and Ryder Summer, 6, play together on a slide at Harmon Park in Bend on Wednesday, June, 10, 2020.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.