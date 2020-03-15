Lifeguard Jacob Ruthardt, 17, works a shift as several swimmers take part in lessons at Juniper Swim & Fitness Center in Bend on Saturday, March 14, 2020. The Bend Park & Recreation District closure Sunday won't affect him as much as the adults that use the center, he said. "I still live with my parents and don't have a bunch of stuff to pay for," said Ruthardt while patrolling the pool.