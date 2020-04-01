laptops

School librarian Carolyn Dunaway hands a Chromebook laptop and some paper assignments Tuesday to Barnes Butte Elementary School fourth grade student Juan Zarate, 9, and his mother, Juana Zarate, in the Barnes Butte parking lot.

 Jackson Hogan/Bulletin photos

A $30,000 grant from Facebook will cover the cost of adding wi-fi to 19 Crook County School District buses to help students without internet access learn from home while schools are closed due to COVID-19.

The school district has already parked five wifi-equipped school buses in locations around Crook County for that purpose, according to a Crook County School District press release.

Facebook already gave $50,000 to Crook County schools last week, which was used purchasing Chromebook laptops for students' at-home learning.

Crook County, like every other Oregon school district, is doing at-home, remote learning for its students while school buildings are closed until at least April 28 .

