A $30,000 grant from Facebook will cover the cost of adding wi-fi to 19 Crook County School District buses to help students without internet access learn from home while schools are closed due to COVID-19.
The school district has already parked five wifi-equipped school buses in locations around Crook County for that purpose, according to a Crook County School District press release.
Facebook already gave $50,000 to Crook County schools last week, which was used purchasing Chromebook laptops for students' at-home learning.
Crook County, like every other Oregon school district, is doing at-home, remote learning for its students while school buildings are closed until at least April 28 .
