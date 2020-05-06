Crook County School District's students and teachers will receive new technology equipment to continue learning from home, thanks to a $450,000 COVID-19 relief grant from Facebook.
This grant from the tech giant, which operates a data center in Prineville, will pay for 360-degree cameras and laptops for Crook County teachers, as well as licenses for new online curriculum, more robotics kits and more.
“It was just jaw-dropping," said Sara Johnson, superintendent of Crook County School District. "Of course, I was so happy and excited, but I was really surprised to get that level of a grant with the ease that (Facebook) made it happen."
Facebook has now given Crook County School District more than $1.1 million in various grants since 2011.
The school district received the $450,000 grant this weekend through its new nonprofit affiliate, the Crook County Education Foundation, Johnson said.
About $80,000 of the grant covers purchases the district already made in March to help students learning at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic: $50,000 for laptops and iPads, and $30,000 for adding Wi-fi to 19 school busses, so students without internet access at home could still learn online.
After pledging to those two grants, a Facebook representative called Johnson to ask if there was anything else the school district needed, Johnson said. The superintendent called principals, who called teachers, and provided Johnson with a wishlist, which Facebook set out to fulfill, she said.
One item on teachers' wish lists: 20 Meeting Owl cameras. These 360-degree cameras — which resemble owls, and even hoot when turned on — can follow teachers around the classroom while they film lessons, so they don't have to worry about constantly adjusting a camera.
"It gives teachers freedom to move about the room without being tied to a little camera," Johnson said.
Facebook also purchased 40 new laptops for teachers, some of whom don't have a portable computer of their own, Johnson said.
"We’ve invested directly to kids, so teachers’ laptops get old," she said.
Crook County schools will also purchase new robotics kits for students with the grant. Those are something Facebook has bought in the past for the district, but this time, students will get to take home and keep the kits, Johnson said.
Along with the laptops and iPads purchased in March with Facebook grant money, the district is also buying hundreds more devices for students, including those at Powell Butte Community Charter School. Students there didn't have one device per student, unlike the traditional public schools in Prineville, Johnson said.
And Facebook's grant will now equip every single Crook County school bus with Wi-fi, and the company will also foot the bill for the associated internet subscription, Johnson said.
These various upgrades will allow Crook County schools to offer a superior at-home learning experience during the COVID-19 pandemic, Johnson said. And if schools have to remain closed in September, the district will now be more ready to serve students, she said.
"We’re making sure that no matter what the model is, we’re going to be ready to serve kids in the fall," Johnson said.
William Marks, a community development manager for Facebook, praised Crook County School District's learning at home strategy and vision.
“All of this is able to happen because the school district has an amazing learn at home program," he said. "Without that program, it doesn’t matter what technology you have.”
Marks hopes the $450,000 technology grant, along with Facebook's other donations to Crook County's schools, will benefit the region in the long run, he said.
“The whole team at Facebook looks at this in an investment in the future, in the vitality of Prineville," he said.
