Two F-15 Eagle fighter jets flew over St. Charles Health System hospitals in Bend, Redmond and Prineville on Friday morning to honor the hospital staffers working on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Oregon Air National Guard planes flew at about 1,500 feet above ground at about 400 mph.
Lisa Goodman, spokeswoman for St. Charles Health System, said many caregivers and patients at the hospitals were able to step outside for a moment to see the F-15s fly overhead.
“It was an incredible gesture of support that put smiles on a lot of faces,” Goodman said. “St. Charles felt honored to be recognized in this way by the Oregon National Guard and we thank them for this special event.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.