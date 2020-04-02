Most Oregon parents get their children immunized without drama. But misinformation from anti-vaxxers led many parents to scorn shots.
In Oregon, the state requirements for student vaccinations have been a roiling debate. Will COVID-19 reshape that discussion?
There is no vaccination for COVID-19, so it’s a moot point at the moment. But researchers are working hard to develop one. If a vaccination were available, should it be mandatory? Should people be required to get it as long as they do not have a medical exemption?
Students in Oregon schools are basically required to have the recommended vaccinations to attend. But they can receive exemptions for no medical reason.
It’s simple to do. There’s no requirement that a health care provider be involved. A parent or guardian can watch a short video and sign some forms and have a child excluded from one or many vaccinations. As an alternative, a health care provider can sign the form.
The argument is that parents should have generous freedom to determine what is right for their children. And most students do get vaccinated, which helps to reduce the risk for everyone.
It’s worth remembering that Gov. Kate Brown could have attempted to block Oregon’s student vaccination policy with a veto and chose not to. Also, efforts by State Rep. Cheri, R-Bend, to tighten up the state’s vaccination policy have been derailed.
When you look back in the history of the United States, people were well acquainted with the devastation things like polio or smallpox could wreak. In 1777, George Washington wrote to Patrick Henry about smallpox: “I know it is more destructive to an army in a natural way than the enemy’s sword” We hope COVID-19 will cause Oregonians, legislators and Gov. Brown to reexamine the state’s approach to vaccinations. Does the freedom for people to do what they want end when it creates a serious health hazard for others?
