Tourism and COVID-19 is a conundrum. Tourist dollars are a desired import. Tourist infections are not.
It may be one of the industries that returns more slowly to Central Oregon -- either by government edict or reluctance from tourists.
That problem makes Sen. Ron Wyden's bill to help the industry across the country very welcome. It has as much as $7 billion for outfitters and guides who have special use permits for federal land from the government. They will face a truncated recreation season and perhaps an interminably long delay before the industry is back up to anything like normal.
Wyden's bill does more than help tourism. There are billions more to speed up projects on federal lands to reduce the danger from wildfire. There was already a backlog of work. Many COVID-19 patients experience trouble breathing. They don't need the addition of wildfire smoke making that harder. There is also money for personal protection equipment for the employees of federal land management agencies.
Wyden's bill has broad support, as expected, from outdoor companies and associations, doctors and more. And certainly there was a need for more money for wildfire reduction projects even before the pandemic.
The question is if Congress will pass it and the president will sign it. Wyden expects bipartisan support. It's undoubtedly needed, if lockdown restrictions are going to continue to be in place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.