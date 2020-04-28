Reopening Oregon's economy will depend on testing, contact tracing and Gov. Kate Brown's plan. But ultimately it will be Oregonians who will determine how successful it is.
And if there's anything to be optimistic about, it comes from the way Central Oregonians and Oregonians as a whole have responded to the crisis. They have risen to the challenge with goodwill and good sense.
The goals going forward are keeping people healthy and restarting the economy. Brown's plan has the right ingredients.
Brown's plan starts with measures of symptoms, cases and capacity. When symptoms and cases fall and capacity for testing, protective gear, contact tracing and treatment is ready, the state could open up a bit. People generally would still be encouraged to stay home, telework and practice social distancing. Some child care may be able to reopen. Some other businesses may be able to reopen. And if after an easing of the restrictions there is not a surge after 14 days, more reopening and flexibility would be considered. We believe counties with zero cases and adequate capacity should be allowed to open up sooner.
What about phone technology? It has been suggested that it could track if individuals have been in contact with people with COVID-19. In the United States, the technology might begin with an app available in mid-May. Later it may be incorporated into phone operating systems for both Apple and Android phones. It would work like this: A participant's phone would use Bluetooth to detect other phones nearby and keep a list. Privacy would be protected -- to some degree -- by each phone using a pseudonym in those interactions. If someone was found to be infected, that person's list of contacted phones could be compared against the list on other people's phones. People could learn that they may have been exposed without actually sharing their identity.
At this time, the technology doesn't seem likely to be a game changer. It has flaws. No matter what privacy restrictions are in place there are concerns those would be breached. The biggest problem is it wouldn't work well unless everyone is participating. Both Apple and Google say they would not support making participation compulsory. Of course, there have been many big surprises in the last couple months, but we can't see government compelling its use. Encouraging, yes. Mandating, no.
As everyone has been saying, starting up the economy again won't be like flipping a switch. We'd say it will be more like laying siege to an almost unbelievably uncooperative dimmer knob. Oregonians have proven they can and will respond as needed to the crisis. But they require two things from their state and local governments: clear-eyed planning and candor with the public about what is really happening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.