The city of Bend is going to temporarily close two local streets to all but local traffic starting next week.
No, this is not some weird city “we hate cars” power grab during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s actually to give people more places to recreate safely and practice social distancing. And that is, of course, a good thing.
As you know, playground equipment at city parks is taped off. Park facilities such as Juniper Swim & Fitness Center are closed. Some trailheads are closed in the Deschutes National Forest. Pilot Butte State Park is ostensibly closed. There are just fewer places for people to recreate. That makes it a bit harder to get outside and practice social distancing.
The city has been looking to help. And so the city has decided to put up some temporary signs, telling people that traffic on the city’s greenways — Sixth Street on the east side and 15th Street on the west side — will be local traffic only. People can still drive on those streets to access local homes and businesses. Emergency vehicles can still access them. But drivers should avoid them.
The change will enable individuals and families to use the greenways more freely and safely for biking, jogging and walking. The city doesn’t want people holding impromptu block parties. You can’t do that and practice social distancing. It’s also not to turn those streets into play areas. It’s not safe for that.
And to emphasize, this is not permanent. It’s for the peculiar situation that the city is in right now. David Abbas, the city’s transportation and mobility director, said the signs will be temporary signs. There will also likely be some additional signs at some key intersections, such as at Sixth Street and Revere Avenue, to ensure people can use the greenways more safely.
The purpose of the city’s greenways is to provide safer crosstown routes for people who are biking and walking. The city has plans to expand and improve the system to make it safer for people to travel east and west as well as these north and south routes. Much of that work will come later.
For now, come next week, the city is going to be giving individuals and families a bit more room to get outside and move around more safely. Enjoy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.