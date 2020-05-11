Temporarily closing downtown Bend streets would be great for restaurants, allowing them to spread out their seating into the street. Would it be good for other downtown businesses? Would it be good for Bend residents?
A letter from the owners 900 Wall downtown and their attorney made the suggestion, as reported in The Bulletin. The attorney, Anthony Broadman, also happens to be running for the Bend City Council.
The letter is only asking for a temporary closure, not a permanent one. Under Gov. Kate Brown's plan, restaurants would be able to reopen under new restrictions. They would have to practice social distancing with their tables. There is also a 10 p.m. curfew. The changes may reduce the likelihood of the spread of COVID-19. They are also going to make it harder for restaurants to get more back to normal.
Many cities have permanently closed off some of their downtown streets to cars to create a more pedestrian friendly environment. They are more like outdoor malls. The change could have the added benefit of encouraging more people to leave their cars behind and walk, bike or take the bus downtown.
But parking can already be a headache downtown. Closing off some streets -- even temporarily -- would make that worse. Closing off streets could also be an issue for emergency vehicles, deliveries and access for the disabled, though some accommodations could be made.
And what about the other businesses downtown? What do they get? Would they be given the same space to display their own products or services out in the street, too? Would customers be dissuaded by lack of parking?
City staff are looking at using Wall, Bond, Minnesota and Oregon differently, with input from public safety. If it would just be a matter of changing what was allowed on sidewalks, the city manager could make that decision. If it changes the streets, it would go before the Bend City Council. The city might do a pilot project and see how it works. That sounds good.
For now, remember many Bend businesses across town are open. They need your support. Don't just buy online. Check out SOSBend.com.
