Tell us who your heroes are.
We all know medical staff, first responders and so many more people who are sacrificing and putting their health at risk to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. Let's honor them.
The Bulletin's letters to the editor and guest columns are usually reserved for public policy matters. We don't typically publish thank you letters or individual tributes.
But these are unusual times. And as a community we do need to recognize and support those who are going above and beyond to help people in this time of need.
So if you have a story to tell about someone, write us about it. Keep it to 250 words or less. As usual, we don't accept anonymous submissions. That said, if there was someone who helped and you don't know their name, tell us the story anyway. We may be able to print it.
We will consider all submissions. We will attempt to confirm what is described in the letter, so include your phone number and town of residence. If you know it, please also include the contact information for the person or persons you are singling out.
And this is important: We aren't promising to publish them all. We are going to try to pick out the best ones. That's somewhat arbitrary, we know. It's the best we can do.
Remember what a person does in these times to help others doesn't have to be dramatic. Simple gestures -- such as checking on your neighbors and being friendly as you practice social distancing in the parks or at the supermarket — are just as important.
Those small gestures may not deserve a special letter of thanks in the newspaper. But for those of you who are doing it, we say: Thank you.
Do you have a special story to share? Write it down in 250 words or less and send it to letters@bendbulletin.com or mail it to:
Letters
The Bulletin
P.O. Box 6020
Bend, OR 97708
