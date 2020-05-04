Gov. Kate Brown announced last week a partnership with Oregon Health & Science University to monitor 100,000 Oregonians across the state with regular tests for COVID-19.
Participation will be voluntary. A research team from OHSU will enroll people randomly. That's important to ensure it is representative of the state's population. People will be notified by mail, starting about May 11.
If you are asked, please participate.
Temperature and other symptoms will be tracked for all participants. Individual patient results will be kept private.
With better information about the virus and where it is spreading, the state can decide what areas can be opened up more quickly and where the hotspots are. It could help the state take preemptive steps so the virus can't thrive and make better decisions about how to allocate resources to fight it.
Want to help defeat COVID-19? This could be another way you can help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.