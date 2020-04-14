Vote by mail has been a tremendous success in Oregon and it’s an ideal way to vote during the COVID-19 pandemic.
So it was something of a surprise that Rep. Greg Walden, R-Hood River, recently criticized the idea of spreading vote by mail to the national level. The Democratic Party of Oregon blasted him, saying: “Walden is wrong (again) and sticking to the party line (again). He’s following Trump’s lead and telling Americans that they might have to choose between their health and exercising their right to vote this November.”
But is Walden completely wrong? Is he following in lockstep with President Trump? No.
First of all, Walden does not believe vote by mail is a bad idea. His issue is with the problems expanding it rapidly to a national level.
Here is what he told Politico: “I can’t imagine in the middle of this crisis, and what our states are dealing with, that federally, we would say, ‘Oh, by the way, before November, you all have to do vote-by-mail,’ ” he said. “I mean, we have a statewide database. It took a long time to get that up and perfected so that people couldn’t vote from multiple counties, or register in multiple counties.”
Walden continued: “And I think what the Democrats ran into with their caucus in Iowa, where they thought they had the whiz-bang program to count delegate votes, and we all saw the disaster out of that. And so I think this is a horrible time to suddenly mandate to our states, here’s how you’re going to run the next election. Oh, and by the way, you have just a couple of months to pull it off.”
Did Walden say Americans have to choose between their health and exercising their right to vote? No. It was also President Trump who said vote by mail is “corrupt” and that “a lot of people cheat with mail-in voting.” Walden did not say that, and there is no evidence that it is true.
The problem for the country is that every state election in November must not look like what just happened in Wisconsin. Oregon Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, both Democrats, have backed legislation to require states to rapidly expand the availability of absentee ballots by November. At least according to reporting by The New York Times and other news organizations, though, it won’t be so easy for every state to ramp up. It requires staffing, equipment and ballot printing that they don’t have. We’d love to see every state race to follow Oregon’s lead as best they can.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.