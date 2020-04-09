Gov. Kate Brown announced on March 18 that the state had a deal with a private laboratory to do 20,000 COVID-19 tests. In early days of the state’s pandemic response, it was a very reassuring declaration that the state could tap into private testing to reveal the scope of the virus.
“It’s critical for us to increase our capacity so that we can fully assess the spread of COVID-19 in Oregon,” Brown said.
But the deal turns out to be about half true. The state is only going to get about half the tests. No contract had been signed when the announcement was made. And the state does not plan to put the tests into immediate use to test more Oregonians.
We don’t believe Brown intentionally misled anyone. Nik Blosser, the governor’s chief of staff, told The Oregonian it was his fault and apologized for the misinformation provided to the governor to announce. The state was working on a deal. He explained that he was confused about how testing works and rushed to release information without confirming it.
The state actually did not sign the contract with the provider, Quest Diagnostics, until two weeks after Brown’s announcement. It is for up to $690,000 at $69 a test. And the state is not planning to use them right now. It will hold on to them and use them later — perhaps when some social distancing requirements are lifted and there is a new surge.
How is that we know Brown’s announcement was wrong?
We know because journalists at The Oregonian asked questions and used Oregon’s public records law to hold government accountable. Reporters looked for a copy of the contract in a state database. It wasn’t there. They asked for a copy of the contract. It wasn’t provided until a week later. And it turned out the deal was smaller than had been announced — 10,000 tests not 20,000 — and had not even been signed until April 1.
In a crisis or under tight deadlines, people do sometimes not act carefully. It’s human nature. But it’s vital that Oregonians can trust what Brown says the state is doing about COVID-19. She can’t allow the public’s faith in the government’s response to erode.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.