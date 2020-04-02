Dealing with COVID-19 isn’t only about the medical response and social distancing. It’s also about dealing with fear and anxiety.
Central Oregonians need good information to fight fear and understand why the medical community is concerned. Rumors are no help.
St. Charles Health System has released information to us that should give people a more complete picture. Other hospitals in Oregon should follow the St. Charles example and release such information regularly.
Let’s get right to the numbers. These figures are for St. Charles Bend as of 3:20 p.m. Wednesday.
Number of hospitalized people with COVID-19: 11
Number of people in ICU with COVID-19: 5
Number of people in ICU who are ventilated: 5
Total number of ICU beds: 24
Available ICU beds: 8
It’s important to know a few things. Those numbers are not static. They change. They may well be different right now. Also, St. Charles Bend is the only hospital in the system that is caring for COVID-19 patients now. And while there are only 24 ICU beds at St. Charles Bend at the moment, the health system has a surge plan to add more.
What do those numbers tell us?
Central Oregonians need to stick to these awkward rules about social distancing and washing our hands. They are the best way to fight the virus at the moment. St. Charles can provide quality care for patients, but there are limits to its capacity.
Every afternoon, the state reports the numbers of new COVID-19 cases by county and the total number of cases. There aren’t enough testing kits, though, to test everyone and get a full picture of where the virus is highly concentrated or spreading the fastest. So the numbers of cases suffer from what statisticians call selection bias. When you are only sampling or testing a select sliver of the population, the picture it creates of the virus in the community can be misleading.
That’s why we hope St. Charles can release such information regularly and other hospitals do the same. We deserve to know what’s going on.
