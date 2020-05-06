The COVID-19 pandemic came on too soon for public health officials, has made people die too soon, and can't leave soon enough.
We all could use more signs that things are improving. There are the obvious ones. Social distancing has worked to slow the spread. And Gov. Kate Brown is developing plans to carefully reopen the economy.
There are a couple of other things going on locally that are not nearly so significant. But they are pieces of good news.
It was announced at Tuesday's meeting of Deschutes County's Public Safety Coordinating Council that the Deschutes County Stabilization Center may well open on time on June 1. Construction could be finished by May 15. The center will help people suffering from a mental health crisis.
The county has long needed a place to take people who are in a mental health crisis who don't need to go to jail or the emergency room. Jail won't solve their problems. The emergency room is not best equipped to handle them. And if a law enforcement officer has to take a person to the emergency room, the officer can have to wait for hours before the officer can leave.
Public safety and mental health officials have been working toward a goal of getting this center up and running. It will be staffed with professional therapists, but it's not long-term care. It's to get people out of a crisis and provide them with tools and contacts to help them get their lives back to normal. If the county, construction contractors and the many organizations that have contributed to support it, can truly get this center up and running during the pandemic, that's something to be proud of.
Then there's Pilot Butte State Park. It has reopened. The butte is not everyone's thing. And not everybody was following the orders that it was closed. But isn't it great it is officially open again? It delivers bird's-eye views and good exercise. If you head over there, keep practicing distancing and strongly consider wearing a mask. Masks are surely awkward. Their profit is beyond doubt. They help beat the virus.
