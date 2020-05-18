Families and local governments have been asking a similar question: Where's the money?
The federal government helped families with stimulus payments and heftier unemployment benefits. Local governments have been looking at their budgets and preparing for hiring freezes and cuts. In Bend for instance, the city operates on a two-year budget of about $887 million in total. It knows that's going to take a hit. It just doesn't know how big. Prepare for an outbreak of cuts.
The federal government did budget some money intended to go directly to local governments. The state has a plan to disburse some $200 million of that. As House Speaker Tina Kotek said in The Oregonian, though, the state could give the entire $1.39 billion given to help Oregon to local governments and it would not be enough. It could give the entire amount to healthcare and it would not be enough. It could give the entire amount to small businesses and it would not be enough.
That's true. And there is an additional complication of how the money should be distributed to local governments. Should it be done per capita? Should it be done by some measure of relative economic devastation?
Senate Republican Leader Fred Girod said his party has been shut out of those discussions. Is that the Oregon way?
The federal government also put a limit on how the money sent to local governments can be spent. The Treasury Department says it can only be spent on "necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to the Coronavirus Disease 2019." The expenditures can't pay for things already in a government's budget and have to be for costs incurred from March 1 through Dec. 1.
Those may not be unreasonable limitations. But it means residents must prepare for an outbreak of cuts in local government staff and services. Congress may approve more relief packages, but in the end the burden of paying will fall on taxpayers now and in the future. There do need to be some limits.
