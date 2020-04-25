Grumbling is what a lot of editorials do. But in this one, we’d like to thank Gov. Kate Brown and the state Employment Department for doing something to fix a problem.
The Employment Department has been slammed with record numbers of unemployed seeking benefits. And perhaps predictably, things haven’t gone smoothly.
The department has sent out some notices, telling people they needed to reapply when they had applied. And what is worse, laid-off Oregonians could miss out on about $100 million in benefits because the department’s computers couldn’t handle a change to waive what’s known as “the waiting week” for benefits.
After news articles, editorials and a letter from the Oregon congressional delegation, Gov. Kate Brown declared that the waiting week would be waived. It’s not clear how soon that will happen. The department is hiring some retired programmers familiar with the department’s old computer system to help get things working as they should, as reported by The Oregonian. The Legislature should also check up on the money it has been sending the department’s way for computer upgrades.
