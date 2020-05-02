We could hardly believe it when we heard Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Henderson had attended the recent town hall rally in Redmond without setting a good example about social distancing.
He does say he regrets it. Henderson told us he tried to keep his distance and was not successful. He also did wear a mask — after he finished speaking. But even his wife was in his words “not happy.”
It is important for politicians to talk to voters and listen to what they have to say, as Henderson says he was doing.
There is a perilous balancing act when government confronted by a public health hazard essentially forbids people from earning a living or businesses from opening. But that listening can still be done while setting a good example.
