If ever there was a time when Oregon legislators need to act fast, it is now. But Oregonians should be glad legislators put off last week making a final decision on a proposal to give $50 million in loans to Oregon hospitals.
Legislators on the state’s joint emergency board did their homework and realized the “Rural Hospital Stabilization Loans” they were asked to vote on might do little good where they were needed most. The worst thing legislators could let happen during a public health crisis is allow hospitals to fail.
We understand best perhaps what is going on at the St. Charles Health System. It’s revenues are down about 45%. It’s operating costs have stayed nearly the same as before the crisis, according to Jennifer Welander, the health system’s chief financial officer. St. Charles has not laid off staff. It has put some workers into a pool, having them do tasks to help the hospital fight COVD-19. It has invested in protective equipment and more.
Now there have been some bits of good news for St. Charles. For the first time since March 11, St. Charles had no patients in the hospital with COVID-19 on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, though, it had one.
The system has received more than $13 million from the federal government and more is on the way. But to put that $13 million in perspective, it was only about six days of revenue.
And Gov. Kate Brown also announced Thursday that medical facilities can start performing nonemergency surgeries and other treatments starting May 1 — as long as they meet certain conditions. So revenues at St. Charles may begin creeping back up.
The question is, though, will the revenues quickly return to normal? Would there be time and staff to catch up all that had been lost? More patients may well be on Medicaid and that means lower revenues for the hospital. It seems likely that St. Charles and other Oregon hospitals are going to continue to struggle for a year or more. Smaller hospitals, such as in John Day or in Lake County, are going to be much worse off than any of the state’s larger systems.
The “Rural Hospital Stabilization Loans” program considered by the emergency board would have the state distribute up to “$50 million in loans to rural hospitals to help them cover payroll costs, retain critical employees, and stabilize finances.” Many more rural hospitals are already in debt — some went into new debt to keep operating during the crisis. What they really could use are grants to stay afloat, not more debt to dive into.
House Speaker Tina Kotek pointed out there are many businesses across Oregon that would rather have outright grants than loans to help them stay afloat.
Is it fair to give grants to one sector of the economy and not others? No. But if there is any aspect of the economy that is a must keep alive during a viral pandemic, it would be hospitals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.