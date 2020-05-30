Oregon successfully flattened the curve of the spread of COVID-19. It had one of the lower transmission rates in the country. But there was still a horrible price in lives lost, lives disrupted, people who lost jobs and businesses lost.
Oregon must build on the success and ensure the losses were not for nothing. Testing is the key.
We don't know how prevalent COVID-19 is in Oregon. Most people who get tested have symptoms. But some people have it and don't have symptoms. And some people don't get tested if they do have symptoms.
To understand the problem, Oregon needs good data to make decisions. People and policymakers can debate the right way to deal with the pandemic. But we need good data.
That's why the Key to Oregon study is so important. It is looking for 100,000 people who are willing to submit daily, confidential information about their symptoms and also be tested for COVID-19. Positive tests for COVID-19 would, of course, be shared with the state's public health system. That's mandatory in Oregon.
The study is a one-year commitment. It will take about five minutes each day for participants. They will take their temperature and answer seven questions, enter their results and send them off using a web-based application, said Jackilen Shannon, a professor at the OHSU-PSU School of Public Health who is head of the OHSU Community Research office in Bend. Anonymous results from the study will be regularly posted on a website and used to track the disease.
The study is a cooperative effort between Oregon Health & Science University, and OHSU-PSU School of Public Health, working with the Oregon Health Authority. Studies like this typically take a year to plan out. They have scrambled to get this going in weeks.
If we've done a good job writing this, you might be ready to sign up. But you can't volunteer. To do this study right, it must be randomized. They sent out letters to 150,000 Oregon addresses, inviting people to participate. There might be one in your mailbox. If it's there, we hope you participate. Some 2,500 people had agreed to participate in the Key to Oregon study as of Thursday.
The testing could function like an early warning system, said David Bangsberg, the founding dean of the OHSU-PSU School of Public Health. It could alert public health officials where they need to make greater efforts to control the disease. The study is also making an extra effort to ensure it gets data from all aspects of Oregon's population, including among minorities and people who are lower on the socio-economic scale. It will not effectively capture data among the homeless or in prisons.
The virus will be with us until an effective vaccine is available and deployed. The Key to Oregon study will help keep Oregonians safe and open up the economy as fast as possible.
