If Oregon is going to release prisoners early, that process needs to be transparent. So far, it’s not. The state’s prison system has more than 14,000 inmates and 4,500 staff members. How do you keep them safe from COVID-19 and keep the public safe?
Social distancing doesn’t work well in prison. Already about a dozen staff members and at least one inmate have tested positive for COVID-19. Seven inmates have filed a lawsuit against the state. They argue their rights are being violated, the state is failing to keep them safe and inmates should be released so social distancing can work.
But the state can’t just release inmates without protecting the public. Gov. Kate Brown has said any release would be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.
“The governor’s top priority is to keep Oregonians safe and healthy, and while the COVID-19 crisis has made the work of state government more challenging, our focus remains clear,” Liz Merah, press secretary for the governor’s office, was quoted as saying in Salem’s Statesman Journal. “At the Department of Corrections, the first priority is public safety, full stop.”
That’s encouraging. It’s not enough.
The public needs to know who will be making the decisions, the criteria that will be used to rate inmates, which inmates are on any list to be considered and what crimes they committed. Brown has apparently asked the Oregon Department of Corrections for a list of the number of non-Measure 11 inmates that are medically vulnerable, over 60 or near their release date. Others may qualify if they are non-Measure 11 and within six to 12 months of release if they have served 50% of their sentences, according to Salem’s Statesman Journal. The Department of Corrections has come up with a list of 2,836 inmates that qualify.
OK where is the list? The Oregonian asked for it. District attorneys have asked for it. The public deserves that list as just the starting point.
We understand Brown is trying to do the best she can in difficult circumstances. That must include being completely transparent about how any early release might work.
