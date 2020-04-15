Social distancing and other aggressive interventions need to continue in Oregon. And "it will not be possible to relax social distancing measures and avoid an epidemic rebound without significantly increased testing."
Those are recommendations from a regularly updated report from The Institute for Disease Modeling in Bellevue, Washington. As in any effort at modeling, it's limited by the data available and how well the model achieves the goal of predicting what's really happening. That said, it's one of the best pieces of information policymakers have to inform their decisions. And the message is consistent with what Gov. Kate Brown said on Tuesday about when the state could start to open up again.
Before Oregon can open up, the state needs more testing ability. It needs to be able to test more people who don't appear to have any symptoms. It needs to be able to fully trace the contacts with people every infected individual has had. It needs to be able to quarantine infected individuals away from households. "These measures have been successfully used to prevent epidemic rebound in other countries, such as South Korea, and provide the clearest evidence to date of successful short- to medium-term COVID-19 management," the report says. And unfortunately, Oregon is not there, yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.