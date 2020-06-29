There was a time in Oregon when police officers were not required to intervene to prevent or stop another officer from engaging in misconduct.
There was a time in Oregon when police officers could use chokeholds even if they were not engaged in a deadly physical struggle.
There was a time in Oregon when police departments were not required to share personnel records.
There was a time in Oregon when police were forced by an arbitrator to rehire officers who drove drunk off duty, left dead animals inside black-owned businesses, and sold T-shirts saying “Smoke ‘Em, Don’t Choke ‘Em” to officers after a man died in custody from a chokehold.
But those things may all soon change after the Legislature passed bills last week during the special session. It was progress that was long overdue. All of those issues may not have been problems for every law enforcement agency. The state still should have had uniform requirements.
Not all of the things that needed to be accomplished on police accountability got done. And there are still problems that those bills did not address. The bill related to arbitration, for instance, will likely need more work. Police unions may implement changes in their local contracts to alter the matrix of punishments for certain misconduct. That could undermine what that bill attempted to achieve.
State Sen. Lew Frederick, D-Portland, one of the leaders of the People of Color Caucus that authored those bills, pointed out a notable coincidence about the date. The Legislature passed the police accountability bills in this special session on June 26.
“On June 26, 1844, the legislative committee of the territory then known as the Oregon Country, passed the first series of Black exclusion laws," he said. "The law dictated that free African Americans were prohibited from moving into the Oregon Country and those who violated the ban could be whipped by not less than 20 or no more than 39 stripes.”
