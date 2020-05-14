Finally, there is substantial, honest-to-goodness good news. Gov. Kate Brown announced that Crook, Jefferson and Deschutes counties are ready to reopen a bit more as of May 15.
It doesn’t mean the risks from COVID-19 are over. It means that with precautions, some Oregon counties can allow more businesses and more of daily life to get back closer to normal.
If you read the plans for reopening the counties, you know the case is strong. They meet the criteria set by Gov. Kate Brown.
The key has been the efforts of residents and the St. Charles Health System. COVID-19 has not overwhelmed the capacity of St. Charles hospitals. That’s due to social distancing and the efforts of the hospitals to gear up. The peak of COVID-19 patients hospitalized at St. Charles — 14 — was in early April. It’s dropped way off. And the hospital system has a surge plan in place to accommodate many more patients.
Testing might be able to support as many as 600 tests per week in Deschutes County. The county has good capacity to rank up contact tracing and has been able to keep up with tracing with existing staff. Crook and Jefferson counties were deemed ready as well.
Every county is still vulnerable to a resurgence of the virus. There is simply no way to make things absolutely safe. But there is a way that Oregon with caution can get its economy going again, and hopefully, the jobless will be able to find work.
