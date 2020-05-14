2020 might have been a very good year for the Oregon State Police. A bill in the Legislature would have corrected what the state police and many legislators believe has been a problem in Oregon — not enough troopers.
Oregon’s state police have had one of the lowest ratios in the country for troopers at about 8 per 100,000 residents. That was the second-lowest rate in the nation. OSP does not have 24/7 coverage across the state. The bill would have enabled the state police to grow to about 15 per 100,000 or somewhere in the middle of the pack for the ratios across the nation.
The bill failed, just as a similar bill failed in 2019. Though the Republican walkouts in both sessions ended many bills, another issue was money. The cost of the 2020 bill would have been about $146 million over 10 years. And Oregon has many needs competing for those dollars.
Now state troopers may face further cuts as COVID-19 reduces state revenue. State trooper offices in Prineville and La Pine may be closed. Some 199 personnel across the state may lose their jobs. By way of contrast, the 2020 bill would have increased the number of positions to 449 by 2031.
The more important consideration is the jobs lost, not as much the offices closed. La Pine and Prineville are satellite offices. Yes, it is not great that they may have to close. But a highway trooper’s office is in large part the patrol vehicle. Many troopers take their vehicles home at night because they are effectively on call. The closure of the offices wouldn’t dictate lower trooper coverage in those areas as much as cutting jobs will.
Ratios like 8 per 100,000 are not perfect measures of whether or not Oregon has the right number of troopers.
States are different. Some are more urbanized. In some states, state police are more focused on highway patrol and a separate unit handles a statewide investigation role. What also matters is response time. It doesn’t matter how many troopers there are per 100,000 if, for some reason or another, they and other public safety can’t reach a critical scene quickly. It would also be important to be able to illustrate with numerous examples how a lack of troopers have impacted safety.
On Wednesday, we asked the state police for any numbers it has on response time and did not hear back by our deadline. As we said, we do know Oregon does not have 24/7 trooper coverage. That means that troopers must be less proactive and more reactive. It means backup for troopers or local law enforcement will be slower coming.
Oregonians expect troopers to show up when they are called. Oregonians expect them to be able to resolve problems — keeping people from driving dangerously, interrupting drug trafficking and stopping other things that can be much worse. If the federal government isn’t going to step in and buffer the state’s cuts due to COVID-19, Oregon’s troopers are going to have a more difficult time than ever in meeting those expectations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.