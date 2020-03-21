The proposed sales tax on prepared food and beverages in Madras is another casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Restaurants do not need a new tax when they are going through one of their toughest times. The city can bring the measure back to voters when the economic climate improves.
The measure was a 5% sales tax on prepared food and beverages for restaurants, cafes and coffee shops. It might have raised just shy of $1 million a year.
The money would have been spent on roads. The city has $14 million in deferred road maintenance, it says. And the worse pavement gets the more expensive it becomes to repair.
This kind of sales tax appeals to some, because it may capture some tourist dollars. It’s flaw is that it targets a particular sector of the city’s economy. Is prepared food a bad thing? No. So why should government seek to tax one sector of the economy to pay for the roads everyone uses, rather than a broader tax? It is just not the best option.
