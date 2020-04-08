The COVID-19 pandemic could effectively take the public out of public meetings.
Meetings of the Deschutes County Commission and the Bend City Council have long been streamed live.
That makes it easy and safe for the public to watch what government is doing and stay safe at home. But what about public comment?
Sometimes people want to speak at public meetings about agenda items.
Other times people show up to bring attention to matters that are not on agenda.
How can the public do that now and stay safely at home?
Perhaps there is no perfect solution. One idea is the policy the State Land Board plans to use. The State Land Board makes what are sometimes big decisions about state lands.
For instance, the future of the so-called Stevens Road tract on Bend’s east side is state land that is planned for development.
The state board — made up of the governor, secretary of state and state treasurer — has made the decisions to set that in motion. The board plans to allow people to email in written testimony for its next meeting to be read aloud during the meeting.
Deschutes County and the city are doing something similar. Local governments need to make allowances for public comment to be heard.
