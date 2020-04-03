Social distancing works. Keep doing it. State officials say projections suggest Oregon could meet the demand for hospital beds if people continue to practice social distancing.
We know from researchers watching the strict stay-at-home directives in Washington and California that they work. They flatten the curve. They reduce the spread of COVID-19. Everything suggested they would. But the confirmation is a relief.
Are you more than ready to get life back to more normal? Wouldn’t it be great if children could get back to school in the fall? If there’s a chance of that happening, we all must keep up the social distancing to give the virus no place to go. Don’t let up now.
We’d like to put in a plug for the internet providers in the region. They are helping children continue to learn, enabling people to work from home and allowing families to communicate.
BendBroadband has stepped up to keep customers connected and suspend late fees for at least the next 60 days. Also, “new customers with students or financial need will be eligible for 60 days of free internet access, to help assist with work- or school-at-home scenarios,” BendBroadband says. That is an example of the commitment and flexibility from vital businesses that the community needs. Thank you BendBroadband.
Some families may not have internet connections to begin with. The Bend La-Pine Schools ordered 1,000 internet hotspots to give people a connection. Those hotspots have not yet arrived. The first 500 are about a week out. They will be distributed to families in need through the Family Access Network.
But back to the direct fight against the virus. By now you may have read or heard about R0, pronounced “R naught.” It’s the average number of new infections created by a contagious person. A high R0 for a virus, such as an R0 of 5, would be very bad. That would mean one person was infecting five new people and they were infecting five new people and on and on. COVID-19 may not be as deadly as the Ebola virus, but it does kill. And COVID-19 is stealthy. People can not exhibit symptoms of the disease and spread it without even knowing.
The R0 for COVID-19 was just over 2 in its early days in China. But an R0 is not fixed. Isolate somebody with the virus and what happens? The virus will go nowhere. So that’s why public health officials and government officials keep driving home the message of Stay Home, Stay Alive.
You are not powerless in the fight against the virus. You can help cut down its R0 just by following the rules about social distancing and washing your hands. So keep at it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.